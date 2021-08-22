Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $503.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

