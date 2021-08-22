Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 678,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 119,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.08. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.