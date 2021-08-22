Cango (NYSE:CANG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.33

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 15998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CANG shares. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

