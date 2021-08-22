So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 4736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The firm has a market cap of $619.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.