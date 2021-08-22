So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.61

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 4736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
The firm has a market cap of $619.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.
So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
