Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

