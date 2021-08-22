Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ILPT opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 93,934.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.