Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Cut to Underperform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $333,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,987 shares of company stock worth $11,567,157 in the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

