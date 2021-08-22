Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATLC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlanticus stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $811.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,968,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at $17,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,613 shares of company stock worth $2,943,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $725,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

