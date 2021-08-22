CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

