Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.10. 416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 364.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 96,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valhi by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

