Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock worth $2,359,972 over the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

