Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.63

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$131.63 and last traded at C$131.60, with a volume of 1035964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

