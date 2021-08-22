OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.72 million. Analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.