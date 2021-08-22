QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QBE Insurance Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

