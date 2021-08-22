Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 645.4 days.

MHVYF opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

