Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

