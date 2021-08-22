BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE:MQT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.