20,849 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth $165,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 3.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

