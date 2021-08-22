Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $6,525,751.56 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total transaction of $6,525,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $663.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.10.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
