Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $6,525,751.56 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total transaction of $6,525,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $663.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $581.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

