Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SCM opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

