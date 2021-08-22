Citigroup Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $404.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $343.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.50.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $362.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.47. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

