Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $749.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 120.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 329,898 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.