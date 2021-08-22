The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The Toro has a one year low of $73.44 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.80.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

