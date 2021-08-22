Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.62.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.