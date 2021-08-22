Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,914 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Fortis by 51.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 43.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.