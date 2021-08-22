Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

JAKK stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.82. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 519.77% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.