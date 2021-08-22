Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $1.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 121,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

