Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

