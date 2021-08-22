Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,281 MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of MoSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

MOSY stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. MoSys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

