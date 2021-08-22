Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $109,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.