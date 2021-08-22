Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Farmer Bros. worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

