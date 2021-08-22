Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 21,133 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Repro Med Systems worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

