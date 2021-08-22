10,097 Shares in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,850 shares of company stock valued at $326,503. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

DCTH opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

