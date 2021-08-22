Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of PolarityTE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares during the period. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

