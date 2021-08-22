Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $48.02 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

