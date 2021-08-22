Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Datto (NYSE:MSP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Get Datto alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datto presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

MSP stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.61. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $464,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,454.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,244 shares of company stock worth $9,931,817. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.