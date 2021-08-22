TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Savior LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

