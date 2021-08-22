Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

