Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Financial Review

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and LegalZoom.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 805.76 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -293.83 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 15.22 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Marathon Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.