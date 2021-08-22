Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $347.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $347.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $317.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.