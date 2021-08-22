Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $638.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

