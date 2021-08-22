Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.24.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $3,778,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

