Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.