BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

