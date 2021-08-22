Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Head to Head Analysis

Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novavax $475.60 million 36.16 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -31.76

Advanced Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Advanced Life Sciences and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Novavax 0 1 4 0 2.80

Novavax has a consensus price target of $249.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

