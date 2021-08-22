EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,299 shares of company stock worth $123,389. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after buying an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $10,395,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $8,810,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

