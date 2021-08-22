Reviewing Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empower and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 382.95 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Empower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empower and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empower N/A N/A N/A Luminar Technologies N/A -123.77% -71.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Empower and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Empower currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 91.75%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Empower.

Summary

Empower beats Luminar Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

