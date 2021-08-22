Short Interest in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Decreases By 16.0%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 693,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

