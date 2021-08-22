Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 253,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NISN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter worth $266,000.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven integrated supply chain financing solutions to small-and mid-size enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It also offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks.

