First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

